American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

