The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

