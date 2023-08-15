CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

