Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,875 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,380,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,442,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

