GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.