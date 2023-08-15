Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

