New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Yext by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

