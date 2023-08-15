New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

