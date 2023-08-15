Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

