Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,404 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,878,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $361.27 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.30 and its 200 day moving average is $333.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

