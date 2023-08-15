Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.52.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
