The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

DIS stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

