CarGurus (CARG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) recently:

8/14/2023 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – CarGurus is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00.

6/29/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $26.00.

6/27/2023 – CarGurus is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

