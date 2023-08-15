RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAPT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

