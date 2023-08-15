Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SANA opened at $5.40 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,628 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,079. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

