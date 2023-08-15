SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Benchmark

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SKYX Platforms has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -2,483.78.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

