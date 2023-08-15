SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Benchmark

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SKYX Platforms
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.