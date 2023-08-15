ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPRY opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.65.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
