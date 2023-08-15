ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 33,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $212,453.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,593.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,114. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.