Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

