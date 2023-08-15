HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URGN

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

NASDAQ URGN opened at $22.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.