Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.19.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

