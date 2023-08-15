Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

YMAB opened at $5.62 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.