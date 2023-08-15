Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,801,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock worth $1,799,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

