Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

