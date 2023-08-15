Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STRO. Wedbush reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 984,734 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,689,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 123,987 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.