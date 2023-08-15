TD Cowen Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $16.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.19.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

