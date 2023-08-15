Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.35 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

