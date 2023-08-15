Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of WMG opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 149.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

