Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.66 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

