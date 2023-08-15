Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -33.06%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.