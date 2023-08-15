ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,801,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 2,328,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

