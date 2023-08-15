Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,728,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 2,163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.65.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.
Africa Oil Company Profile
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
