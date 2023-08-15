Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on APYRF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APYRF

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of APYRF opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $25.85.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.