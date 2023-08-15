Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Grows By 9.9%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,818,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 7,114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,127.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANPDF opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

