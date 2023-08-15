Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Grows By 9.9%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,818,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 7,114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,127.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
Shares of ANPDF opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.67.
About ANTA Sports Products
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Average Calculator
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.