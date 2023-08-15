Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Expands By 10.8%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Ansell Stock Performance
Ansell stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.
Ansell Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.