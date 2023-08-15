Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Expands By 10.8%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Ansell Stock Performance

Ansell stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

