Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.0 days.

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASGTF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.