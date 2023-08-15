ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45.

Shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 30th.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

