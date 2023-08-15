Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
