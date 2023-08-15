Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

