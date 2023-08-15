Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Decreases By 11.3%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

ASGOF stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Asante Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

