Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,944,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 22,227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHOF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

