Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

