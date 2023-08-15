Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $227.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.10. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

