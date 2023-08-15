Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of Target Hospitality worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $131,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

