Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Origin Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Origin Materials Stock Up 16.4 %

ORGN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.22. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 410,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Materials by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 72,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

