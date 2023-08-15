Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Increased to $1,622.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

TPL opened at $1,873.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,449.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,574.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

