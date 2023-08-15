Atlanticus’ (ATLC) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATLC. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.1 %

Atlanticus stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.