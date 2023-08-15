Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Accolade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of ACCD opened at $14.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accolade news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,824 shares of company stock valued at $380,099. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Accolade by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

