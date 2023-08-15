Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

