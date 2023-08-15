Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
ARGO opened at $29.70 on Monday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Argo Group International
