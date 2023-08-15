Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barrington Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,806,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

