Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,561,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 918.6 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKRTF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.
Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile
